miningweb
Miningweb: BHP taps Brandon Craig as CEO, eyes copper-driven growth
Veteran BHP executive to lead amid China slowdown and global energy risks
Key topics:
Brandon Craig named BHP’s new CEO, signalling continuity and restraint.
Copper now drives over half of BHP’s profit amid growth focus.
Craig faces China relations, iron ore slowdown, and Middle East risks.
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By Paul-Alain Hunt and Martin Ritchie