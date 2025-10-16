miningweb
Miningweb: China coal prices rise amid safety crackdown and extreme weather
Chinese coal market faces price gains amid safety, supply, and weather risks
Key topics:
Chinese coal prices rise amid tighter safety checks and weather risks
Floods in Shanxi, Shaanxi likely to reduce coal supply in coming months
Mixed demand: extreme weather boosts use, hydropower & slow economy curb it
By Bloomberg News