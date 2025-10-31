miningweb
Miningweb: China’s iron grip - from junkyards to global market power
China turns scrap and strategic mining into leverage in global iron markets
Key topics:
China shifts from iron ore consumer to global supplier and competitor
Scrap metal now rivals mines, fuelling China’s steel production growth
Domestic steel demand falls, boosting reliance on recycled iron sources
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register .
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register .
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel .
By David Fickling