Miningweb: Copper surges to all-time high amid mine disruptions and trade optimism
Copper prices soar on supply disruptions and easing US-China trade tensions
Key topics:
Copper hits record $11,200/ton on supply shocks and US-China trade hopes
Global mine disruptions push 2026 copper deficit to 22-year high
US imports tighten global supply, boosting prices over 27% YTD
By Annie Lee and Mark Burton