miningweb
Miningweb: The Economist - Beware the scorching gold rally
Only one explanation for the surge makes sense. It will not reassure investors
Key topics:
Gold soars past $4,000, fuelled by speculation and market momentum.
Institutional and central-bank buying plays minor role in price surge.
Hedge funds and ETFs drive volatility, risking a classic momentum crash.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.