Miningweb: The Economist - Guinea’s Chinese-owned iron ore giant could bring riches or ruin

A giant iron-ore mine could bring Guinea riches or ruin. It all depends on how the country’s junta uses the windfall
Key topics:
Guinea exports first iron ore from Simandou, ending 30-year delay.
China-backed project may cut global iron-ore prices and boost Guinea.
Massive revenues could transform economy but carry political risks.
