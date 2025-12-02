miningweb
Miningweb: Exxaro reveals R18bn war chest, accelerates pivots as coal cools
Exxaro unveils R18bn cash strength, accelerates pivot to renewables and manganese as coal markets cool in 2025 conditions.
Key topics:
Exxaro builds R18bn cash base to fund renewables and manganese pivot
Coal earnings dip as prices fall, logistics improve unevenly across regions
Major clean-energy acquisitions boost long-term revenue through Eskom PPAs
BizNews Reporter