miningweb
Miningweb: FT - ‘Gold-plated Fomo’ powers bullion’s record-breaking rally
Price has rocketed nearly 50% this year, its best performance since 1979, as institutional investors pile in
Key topics:
Gold soars to $3,930 as investors fear missing out on gains.
ETF inflows hit $60bn in 2025, driving largest rally since 1979.
Investors shift long-term strategy, giving gold equal weight to bonds.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Ian Smith and Leslie Hook in London