miningweb
Miningweb: FT - How the world’s biggest mining project, in Guinea, is a win for China
The $23bn Simandou mine in Guinea has taken almost three decades to begin operating but could tilt the balance of power in the global iron ore market
Key topics:
Simandou mine: $23bn project set to transform Guinea’s economy.
Chinese-backed venture shifts iron ore power from Australia to China.
High-grade ore could boost green steel, reduce global carbon emissions.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By David Pilling in Simandou and Leslie Hook in London