Miningweb: Power crunch forces Glencore to close two South African smelters
Soaring power costs force Glencore to cut jobs and shutter smelters in SA
Key topics:
Glencore to close 2 SA smelters amid soaring electricity costs
Retrenchments and voluntary severance planned for 3,000 staff
SA ferrochrome output falls as global rivals fill supply gap
By William Clowes and Ana Monteiro