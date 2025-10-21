miningweb
Miningweb: Gold boom sparks historic gains for emerging markets
Gold rally powers emerging markets, from South Africa to Ghana
Key topics:
Gold Surge boosts emerging markets and investor confidence globally.
South Africa miners see stocks triple; best year in 20 years.
Ghana credit rating upgraded; cedi rises 38% amid recovery.
By Selcuk Gokoluk