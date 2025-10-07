miningweb
Miningweb: Reminder: Gold isn’t a safe haven - Allison Schrager
Why gold’s glitter doesn’t make it a safe investment
Key topics:
Gold surged 50% this year, but offers no inherent value or safety.
Its appeal is mostly scarcity, shine, and historical use as currency.
Gold is volatile and risky; not a guaranteed hedge or stable asset.
By Allison Schrager