Miningweb: Gold and silver hit record highs as Fed threats and Iran unrest fuel haven demand
Gold and silver hit records as Fed independence fears and Iran unrest weaken dollar, boost haven demand globally.
Key topics:
Gold and silver hit record highs on Fed independence fears
Iran protests and geopolitics boost safe-haven demand
Rate-cut expectations and weaker dollar support precious metals
By Yihui Xie and Preeti Soni