miningweb
Miningweb: Gold surge sparks miner mania and big option bets
Gold’s comeback lifts miners as investors eye bullish bets and rising ETFs
Key topics:
Gold rebounds, boosting miner stocks and bullish investor sentiment.
Gold now moves more with equities amid weak dollar and central bank demand.
Miners’ ETFs gain double gold’s rise; options show high volatility risks.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Bernard Goyder and Monique Mulima