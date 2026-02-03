miningweb
Miningweb: Implats earnings set to skyrocket 400% on surging PGMs, solid operations
Implats rides soaring platinum prices and solid operations to record profits
Key topics:
Implats’ half-year earnings expected to quadruple vs last year
Surge driven by higher PGM prices and strong operational delivery
HEPS projected between 1,015–1,054 cents per share
BizNews Reporter