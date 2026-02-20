miningweb
Miningweb: Ivanhoe's Friedland sees growth opportunities as US looks to DRC for critical minerals
US focus on Congo copper boosts Ivanhoe’s global expansion plans
Key topics:
Ivanhoe sees major growth in DRC critical minerals
US prioritises Congo as copper gains strategic status
Investor demand surges for Western Foreland project
By James Attwood