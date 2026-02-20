Ivanhoe Founder and Co-Chairman Robert Friedland
Ivanhoe Founder and Co-Chairman Robert FriedlandPhotographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg
miningweb

Miningweb: Ivanhoe's Friedland sees growth opportunities as US looks to DRC for critical minerals

US focus on Congo copper boosts Ivanhoe’s global expansion plans
Published on

Key topics:

  • Ivanhoe sees major growth in DRC critical minerals

  • US prioritises Congo as copper gains strategic status

  • Investor demand surges for Western Foreland project

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By James Attwood

Loading content, please wait...
Miningweb

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com