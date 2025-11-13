Miningweb Weekly: Peter Major – China’s $15bn iron gamble and SA’s 3% inflation shock

From hopes of turning South Africa into “Africa’s Switzerland” to fears over China’s mega mine in Guinea, mining veteran Peter Major joins Alec Hogg for a fiery Miningweb Weekly. They unpack how the Reserve Bank’s bold 3% inflation target could reshape mining, why Eskom and Transnet remain the industry’s biggest shackles, and how China’s iron ore play may threaten Kumba and South Africa’s competitiveness. Major doesn’t hold back — calling out bad policy, corruption, and missed opportunities holding the sector hostage.

