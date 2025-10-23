miningweb
Miningweb: Profit-taking sends gold miners tumbling amid rising volatility
Gold mining stocks slide as profit-taking sparks volatility
Key topics:
Gold miners fall 3%+ after two-day spot gold slump.
ETF outflows hit $669M amid record miner gains.
Volatility rises; analysts expect price digestion ahead.
By Monique Mulima and Geoffrey Morgan