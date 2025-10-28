miningweb
Miningweb: West races to end China’s rare earths dominance as US industry surges
US and allies ramp up rare-earth production and funding to reduce reliance on China’s dominance in critical minerals.
Key topics:
US boosts rare-earth production to counter China’s export controls
Government funding and alliances aim to build non-China supply chains
New US plants rise, but China’s dominance and expertise remain strong
By Bloomberg News