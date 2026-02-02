miningweb
Miningweb: The Big Australian gives Orion a thumbs up, validates Lennox’s vision
Global mining giant’s endorsement lifts Orion as Northern Cape copper prospects shine
Key topics:
BHP selects Orion for 2026 Xplor, backing Northern Cape copper potential
Equity-free US$500k grant signals strong validation from world’s top miner
Orion shares surge in 2026 as exploration upside and leadership gain trust
By Alec Hogg