Miningweb: Thungela squeezes R700m from dying Goedehoop North
Thungela sells declining Goedehoop North for up to R700m, turning a loss-making asset into strategic value.
Key topics:
Thungela sells loss-making Goedehoop North for up to R700m
Deal shifts closure and rehab liabilities to buyer Bisichi
Bisichi targets value from rail and plant infrastructure assets
