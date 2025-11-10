miningweb
Miningweb: Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jnr invest in JSE-listed ASP Isotopes via $64m placement
Trump-backed QLE raises $100M to expand nuclear isotope facilities.
Key topics:
QLE offers $100m convertible notes, backed by Trump sons.
Funds aim to build isotope enrichment facilities in South Africa.
ASP plans public listing; notes convert into stock upon listing.
By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Swetha Gopinath and Annie Massa