miningweb
Miningweb: US and Australia team up on rare earths to take on China
US and Australia join forces on critical minerals and defence to rival China
Key topics:
US-Australia pact boosts critical mineral and rare earth production
Deal counters China’s dominance in global mineral supply chains
Submarine and defence cooperation deepens under Aukus alliance
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up for the BizNews channel here.
By Lauren Dezenski, Hadriana Lowenkron and James Mayger