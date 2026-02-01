A 10-ounce gold bar is displayed at an ABC Bullion store in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. Gold closed in on $5,000 an ounce, with geopolitical risks and renewed threats to the Federal Reserve’s independence supporting a record-breaking rally. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg
Miningweb: A violent reversal hits gold and silver as volatility erupts

Gold and silver whiplashed: gold slid to about $4,894 while silver sank hard as the dollar jumped on Warsh’s Fed pick and options flows amplified the selloff.
  • After a blistering rally, gold and silver reversed hard, with extreme intraday moves and big volatility.

  • The trigger: a stronger US dollar after news around Kevin Warsh and the Fed chair nomination, compounded by month-end positioning.

  • Options dynamics (hedging/gamma effects) and “overbought” technical signals intensified the swing; miners also sold off.

