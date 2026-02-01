Miningweb: A violent reversal hits gold and silver as volatility erupts

Key topics:

After a blistering rally, gold and silver reversed hard , with extreme intraday moves and big volatility.

The trigger: a stronger US dollar after news around Kevin Warsh and the Fed chair nomination, compounded by month-end positioning.

Options dynamics (hedging/gamma effects) and “overbought” technical signals intensified the swing; miners also sold off.

