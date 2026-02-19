miningweb
Miningweb Weekly: Peter Major — Gold’s new kings, Copper mania and why SA is losing to Zambia
Peter Major on Pan African’s breakout, copper’s rise and why Zambia is outpacing SA
Two mining giants pass. Gold stocks surge. Copper becomes the new AI trade. Peter Major unpacks Pan-African’s breakout, Jubilee’s Zambian bet, Kumba’s iron ore warning - and why Zambia and the DRC are pulling ahead while South Africa stalls.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here
BizNews Reporter