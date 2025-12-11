MiningWeb Weekly: Eskom’s “last-chance deal” for SA smelters - Peter Major on what comes next
Eskom has given ferrochrome smelters a three-month stay of execution, but Peter Major warns that the real battle is only beginning. In this explosive MiningWeb Weekly, Major breaks down why SA industry is collapsing under electricity costs, what China is doing right, and why government must choose competitiveness over ideology if it wants mining, PGMs and beneficiation to survive. He also sounds a serious alarm on the gold price bubble — and explains why platinum still makes more long-term sense for investors.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here