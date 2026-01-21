Miningweb Weekly: Gold at blow-off levels, Trump’s muscle politics and why SA is missing the moment
Gold is surging past historic extremes, silver is back in the conversation, and Donald Trump is reshaping global power plays. Peter Major unpacks what the boom really means for investors, why South Africa risks squandering a once-in-a-generation mining windfall, and where real value may still be hiding.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here
Watch here
Listen here