Miningweb Weekly: Peter Major - "SA holds the minerals the world is fighting for"

Global powers are scrambling for critical minerals, and their first stop is South Africa. Mining expert Peter Major tells Alec Hogg why SA could become the world’s one-stop minerals shop - if government learns to play its cards right, cut the red tape, and “sell to anyone at the best price possible.”

