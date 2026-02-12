Miningweb Weekly: Peter Major - Mining boom, policy bust and SA’s missed moment
As the world’s mining heavyweights packed Cape Town for the biggest Indaba yet, veteran mining analyst Peter Major delivered a blunt verdict: metal prices are booming, Africa is surging, but South Africa is still shackled by policy paralysis. In this Director’s Cut with Alec Hogg, Major unpacks the upbeat global mood, why Congo is racing ahead, and the two reforms that could unlock billions for SA overnight.
