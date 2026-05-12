miningweb
Motsepe credits partnerships for reviving South Africa mining sector
Public-private cooperation and infrastructure gains restore investor confidence despite falling exploration spending and long-standing bottlenecks
Key topics:
Mining competitiveness improving via public-private partnerships
End of power cuts and logistics gains boost mining investment outlook
Exploration spending falling despite Motsepe’s multi-billion plan
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By Prinesha Naidoo and Jennifer Zabasajja