Patrice Motsepe.
Patrice Motsepe.
miningweb

Motsepe credits partnerships for reviving South Africa mining sector

Public-private cooperation and infrastructure gains restore investor confidence despite falling exploration spending and long-standing bottlenecks
Published on

Key topics:

  • Mining competitiveness improving via public-private partnerships

  • End of power cuts and logistics gains boost mining investment outlook

  • Exploration spending falling despite Motsepe’s multi-billion plan

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By Prinesha Naidoo and Jennifer Zabasajja

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