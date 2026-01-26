Miningweb: Pan African Resources strikes gold - production up 51%, debt vanishes
miningweb

Miningweb: Pan African Resources strikes gold - production up 51%, debt vanishes

Pan African Resources boosts gold output 51%, slashes debt, pays dividends, and eyes growth amid record prices environment.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Gold production jumps 51% as Pan African hits operational stride

  • Net debt slashed, dividends rise amid record gold prices

  • Evander turnaround and tailings projects drive future growth

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

BizNews Reporter

Loading content, please wait...
Miningweb

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com