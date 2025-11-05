Miningweb Weekly: Peter Major - “Gold’s peaked, but South Africa’s next big bet is rare earths”

In this week’s Miningweb Weekly, veteran analyst Peter Major joins Alec Hogg to unpack the latest in the global commodities rollercoaster. From gold and Bitcoin’s cooling rally to South Africa’s rare earth jackpot at Steenkampskraal, Major explains why investors should brace for a three-year plateau in precious metals - and why America’s growing interest in rare earths could rewrite South Africa’s mining future. A sharp, grounded look at where the smart money’s heading next.

