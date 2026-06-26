The gold did not run out — the owners did: Duarte da Silva's devastating case against SA's mining abandonment
Illustration: BizNews
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The gold did not run out — the owners did: Duarte da Silva's devastating case against SA's mining abandonment

South Africa's gold industry declined by choice, not depletion, leaving vast wealth untapped.
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Duarte da Silva
BizNews
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