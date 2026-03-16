A dump truck transports excavated rock along an access road at a mine in Mpumalanga, South Africa.
A dump truck transports excavated rock along an access road at a mine in Mpumalanga, South Africa.Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
miningweb

Miningweb: South Africa’s mineral exploration falls for the seventh year

Exploration spending drops again as investors favour Zambia and the DRC, raising concerns about South Africa’s future mining pipeline.
Published on

Key topics:

  • SA exploration investment falls 5.3%, seventh year of decline

  • Junior mining sector weak, threatening future project pipeline

  • Gov’t aims to boost exploration with strategy and incentives

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By William Clowes

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