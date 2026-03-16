miningweb
Miningweb: South Africa’s mineral exploration falls for the seventh year
Exploration spending drops again as investors favour Zambia and the DRC, raising concerns about South Africa’s future mining pipeline.
Key topics:
SA exploration investment falls 5.3%, seventh year of decline
Junior mining sector weak, threatening future project pipeline
Gov’t aims to boost exploration with strategy and incentives
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By William Clowes