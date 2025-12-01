miningweb
Miningweb: Tharisa FY2025: PGM price rally and $67.3M tax credit underpin 5.5% EBITDA rise
PGM price strength and a major royalty credit secured profit stability and a strong cash position despite chrome production and pricing challenges.
Key topics:
PGM prices jumped 18.6%, offsetting a sharp 16.4% decline in total revenue.
EBITDA rose 5.5% due to the PGM rally and a US$67.3 million tax credit.
Company invested US$547 million to transition to underground mining for long-term growth.
