RUSTENBERG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 4: Anglo Platinum Miners wait in a queue to board a lift to take them underground on July 4, 2014 at Thembelani Shaft in Rustenburg South Africa. Union Amcu brought an end to the five month strike when they signed a new wage deal. The union accepted the wage settlement that would increase the basic salary of the lowest-paid worker by R1 000 over three years, excluding other benefits. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali)
Anglo Platinum Miners wait in a queue to board a lift to take them underground in Rustenburg in 2014.Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali
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Dr Duarte da Silva: The Platinum corollary

Testing the gold thesis against platinum reveals South Africa’s mining potential and pricing puzzle.
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Dr Duarte da Silva
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