miningweb
Miningweb - Matthew A. Winkler: Trump chaos sends gold soaring - ignore it at your risk
US political chaos fuels gold rally, outpacing stocks, bonds, and currencies worldwide.
Key topics:
Trump’s second term fuels chaos, shaking markets and the US dollar.
Gold soars 64% as central banks boost reserves amid instability.
Semiconductors and defense stocks outperform US equities in 2025.
By Matthew A. Winkler