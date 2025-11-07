Two metallic silver ore rocks rest on a larger, rough stone surface. The shiny texture of the ores contrasts with the dull, earthy background.
Silver oreGetty Images via Canva
miningweb

Miningweb: US expands critical minerals list, adding Copper, Silver and Uranium

Trump administration broadens scope of vital commodities to boost domestic supply and protect national security.
Published on

Key points:

  • US adds copper, silver, uranium to critical minerals list

  • List guides tariffs, trade, and domestic mining policies

  • Focus on reducing reliance on foreign mineral imports

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Jacob Lorinc

Loading content, please wait...
Miningweb

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com