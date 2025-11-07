miningweb
Miningweb: US expands critical minerals list, adding Copper, Silver and Uranium
Trump administration broadens scope of vital commodities to boost domestic supply and protect national security.
Key points:
US adds copper, silver, uranium to critical minerals list
List guides tariffs, trade, and domestic mining policies
Focus on reducing reliance on foreign mineral imports
By Jacob Lorinc