A worker underground at the Gold Fields Ltd. South Deep gold mine in Westonaria, South Africa
A worker underground at the Gold Fields Ltd. South Deep gold mine in Westonaria, South AfricaPhotographer: Michele Spatari/Bloomberg
miningweb

Who digs Africa's gold, who keeps it — and who could hold it?: Duarte da Silva

Africa now produces more gold than any region, but foreign capital, smuggling and weak value capture mean the continent keeps little of its wealth.
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Dr Duarte da Silva
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