Who digs Africa's gold, who keeps it — and who could hold it?: Duarte da Silva

Africa now mines more gold than any other region on earth, yet almost none of the value stays on the continent, according to a new paper from Northbound Processing's Dr Duarte da Silva. Roughly R580 billion worth of African gold is smuggled out undeclared each year, mostly to the UAE, while conflicts in Sudan and the Sahel are partly financed by the trade. South Africa's own story is the sharpest irony: it built the only full mining-to-refining chain the continent has, centred on Germiston's Rand Refinery, but that plant now runs a quarter empty as local mines fade. The paper argues South Africa could still become the continent's trusted refining "referee" rather than its landlord, if it acts before the capability disappears for good..By Dr Duarte da Silva.WHO DIGS AFRICA'S GOLD EXHIBIT A · THE INVERSIONI. The continent the supply map forgot to nameFor most of the twentieth century, one country was African gold. South Africa carried the world on a single basin, at a peak of roughly a thousand tonnes a year in 1970, and everywhere else on the continent was a rounding error. That world is gone. South African output has fallen to around ninety tonnes, a decline of some ninety per cent across two generations, and it is the collapse at the heart of our own gold story. What that story usually leaves out is the other half of the same chart. While South Africa fell, the rest of the continent rose.Today Africa produces on the order of 1,010 tonnes of gold a year. That figure makes Africa the single largest gold-producing region on the planet — ahead of Asia, ahead of the Americas, ahead of Oceania — supplying close to three of every ten tonnes the world mines. And the country that built African gold no longer leads it. Ghana passed South Africa in 2019 and has not looked back; it now mines around 140 tonnes a year against our ninety, with Mali, Burkina Faso, Sudan and Tanzania ranked behind. The throne moved north and west. On its own continent, South Africa is the third name on the list.South Africa fell from a thousand tonnes a year to ninety. The continent it once carried climbed past it. The reef did not move to Ghana. The capability did.II. Where the new metal actually comes fromThe engine of the new African gold is a shallow West African arc that geologists call the Birimian greenstone belt, a single prolific terrane sweeping from Senegal through Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire into Ghana, and on through Burkina Faso into Mali. That one belt anchors the continent's output. Ghana works it at Tarkwa, Obuasi, Ahafo and Akyem; Mali at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, at Fekola and Sadiola; Burkina Faso at Houndé, Essakane, Mana and Bomboré. To the east, a separate goldfield runs through Tanzania's Geita and North Mara and up into Sudan's Red Sea Hills, where the metal comes overwhelmingly out of the ground by hand.Three features separate this gold from ours, and they shape everything that follows. It is shallow, where the Witwatersrand's lies three kilometres down. It is young in production terms, much of it built in the last fifteen years, where our mines are a century into their lives. And a far larger share of it is dug by people with shovels, dredges and mercury rather than by listed companies with headframes. West Africa is a different metal economy from the one I grew up beside on the East Rand: nearer the surface, newer to the market, and far more informal.Our gold is three kilometres down and a century into its mining. West Africa's is near surface, freshly drilled, and dug as much by hand as by headframe — a different metal economy entirely.EXHIBIT B · THE DROUGHT, RE-TESTEDIII. Is Africa the exception to peak gold? It is notHere is the objection a sharp allocator raises first, so let me take it head on. The world is in a tier-one discovery drought — no major new gold deposit found anywhere on earth across two straight years — even as the price ran through five thousand five hundred dollars in January 2026 and the industry hunted as never before. If Africa's output is rising while global discovery collapses, surely the continent disproves the drought? It does not, and the distinction carries the whole argument. Rising output is a different thing from rising discovery. A region can lift production for years while finding nothing new, simply by mining harder and faster into ground it already located. That is precisely what West Africa is doing.The boom is the build-out and drill-out of deposits found in the 2000s and 2010s, brought into production on the long lag between discovery and first pour, and lifted by a price that has held near or above four thousand dollars since that January peak, dragging marginal and artisanal ounces into the official count that were never economic before. The discovery drought is global and Africa sits inside it. The continent is extending the world's supply plateau while the discovery collapse continues underneath it. More is being mined. Almost nothing new is being found, and Africa is where that is happening most visibly.Africa is peak gold's clearest illustration: record output, almost no record discovery —the world digging faster into ground it found a generation ago.EXHIBIT C · THE HANDS ON THE DRILLIV. Who actually digs Africa's goldAsk who owns and works the continent's gold and the answer is a map of nearly everyone except the owner-states. Five sets of hands turn the African drill, and only one of them is broadly African.The first is the listed Western major, the professional, audited, stock-exchange face of the rush. Newmont, the world's largest gold producer, holds Ahafo in Ghana and sold neighbouring Akyem to China's Zijin in 2025; AngloGold Ashanti works Obuasi, Geita and Egypt's Sukari; Gold Fields holds Tarkwa and Damang; Barrick built Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali and Kibali in the Congo; Kinross runs Tasiast in Mauritania at around half a million ounces a year. Below them sits a mid-tier industrial layer that has done much of the actual building — B2Gold and IAMGOLD, and a cohort of Australian-listed houses (Perseus, Resolute, West African Resources, Predictive Discovery) that between them hold the bulk of West Africa's exploration. The largest of the mid-tiers is the most revealing of all. Endeavour Mining, now the biggest gold producer in West Africa, is listed in London and Toronto, its largest shareholder is the Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, and it is run by a South African, Ian Cockerill, once chief executive of Gold Fields. The continent's gold consolidated under Egyptian money, a London listing and a Johannesburg operator. This is the layer Western investors picture when they picture African gold, and it is the layer now in retreat.The second set of hands is Chinese, and ascendant. In 2025 Zijin Mining bought Newmont's Akyem mine in Ghana for about a billion dollars; in January 2026 it agreed to buy the Toronto-listed Allied Gold outright for around five and a half billion Canadian dollars, close to four billion US, for mines in Mali and Côte d'Ivoire and a development project in Ethiopia. Then, in July, the deal died. Beijing's own regulators let the deadline lapse without ever approving it, reportedly weighing the capital leaving China against the security risk of the Sahel it was leaving for, and Zijin took a 9.2 per cent stake for two hundred and ninety-five million dollars instead — a thirteenth of the original cheque, and a foothold in place of a purchase. The vehicle is worth naming: Zijin Gold International, a pure-play gold company spun out of the parent and floated in Hong Kong in September 2025 in the largest gold-mining listing ever held. The parent has set itself a target of more than a hundred tonnes of gold a year, against sixty-eight in 2023. Zijin is not the only Chinese buyer. In 2024 Zhaojin Mining took control of the Australian-listed Tietto Minerals, owner of a Côte d'Ivoire mine, for about seven hundred and thirty million Australian dollars — China buying the Western-listed companies that found the mines as readily as the mines themselves. Chinese groups now account for roughly half of all overseas mining acquisitions out of China, and their logic mirrors the majors': buy prime assets at a discount precisely where political risk has chased Western capital out. Where Barrick retreats, Zijin advances.Beijing looked at the same Sahel that emptied Barrick out and blinked at its own miner's cheque. The Chinese advance is real, and it is conditional. Retreat and advance are increasingly priced against the same risk.A third pool of sovereign-scale capital is smaller in mines and far larger in intent: the Gulf. The UAE's International Resources Holding signed a memorandum with our own Public Investment Corporation in September 2024 to revive underperforming mines, power and ports; Saudi Arabia's Manara Minerals is taking metals stakes around the world; and the Emirati logistics champions DP World and AD Ports are building the corridors the metal ships through. China tends to buy the mine. The Gulf increasingly buys the mine and the route to market — and it has already knocked on South Africa's door, through the PIC, in a way the others have not.The third set of hands is the largest of all, and the least counted: the artisanal armies. By common estimate, close to ten million Africans dig gold by hand or with light machinery — in Ghana's galamsey, Mali's orpaillage, Sudan's desert workings, the eastern Congo's pits. In Ghana alone some 1.5 million people work small-scale sites, supporting perhaps five million livelihoods, and their share of national output has climbed from trivial to near forty per cent. Until very recently almost none of this gold passed through any state's books at all.The fourth set of hands carries a rifle. Across the Sahel, after the coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Niger in 2023, the new military juntas swapped their Western security partners for Russian ones — first the Wagner Group, then its state-run successor, the Africa Corps. The arrangement across the region is the same: security and regime survival in exchange for mining concessions and favourable mineral contracts. In 2023 Russia and Mali signed agreements covering geological exploration and a gold refinery. In this corner of the continent the gun and the concession arrive together.The fifth set of hands belongs to the states themselves — newly muscular, rewriting their mining codes, raising their carry, and, in Mali's case, seizing a major foreign mine outright. I take that up under the second question. For now, note the cast as a whole, and note who is barely in it.A Western major in retreat, a Chinese acquirer advancing, Gulf sovereign capital circling, a Russian contractor embedding, a junta seizing, and ten million people with shovels. That is the cast working the African drill. Notice who is barely in it: the African saver, the African institution, the African balance sheet.EXHIBIT D · THE HOUSE THAT LEFTV. The South African miners who walked off their own continentThere is a sixth absence, and for me it is the sharpest of all, because it is ours. The two houses that ought to be the natural consolidators of African gold, the heirs to a century of Witwatersrand skill, are AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields. Both still mine gold across the continent. Neither does so as a South African company in any sense that now matters. AngloGold sold the last of its South African mines in 2020, moved its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange and its corporate domicile to the United Kingdom in 2023, and told its shareholders plainly that it had outgrown South Africa. Its gold today comes from Ghana, Tanzania, the Congo, Australia and the Americas. The forerunner of the house Ernest Oppenheimer built a century ago now files in New York and keeps, of all places, a secondary listing in Accra.This is the paradox I keep returning to. South Africa did not miss the African gold boom for want of expertise. Our engineers and our houses carry more deep-mining and project skill than almost anyone on the continent. We missed it because the expertise left with the companies. AngloGold and Gold Fields are deep in West African gold; their single biggest play is a Ghanaian mega-mine, the merged Tarkwa-Iduapriem complex that could become Africa's largest, pouring close to 900,000 ounces a year. The value of that gold, the exchange it trades on, the tax domicile and the corporate identity all sit in New York and London. The houses followed the gold off the Rand and right out of the country. The ones that stayed — Harmony, Sibanye-Stillwater, Pan African — either kept to the shrinking home basin or diversified out of gold altogether. Our miners did not miss the rush. They joined it as foreigners and carried the value offshore with them, which is the same flight I trace later in the smuggled doré, dressed in corporate clothes.There is a way to see the whole of this on a single chart. Rank the world's listed gold companies by market value, colour each one by the flag it now files under, and South Africa's position resolves into a single piece of arithmetic. Every gold company still flying a South African flag — Gold Fields and Harmony, and there is no third name — is worth about thirty-nine billion dollars between them. AngloGold Ashanti alone, under the flag of the United States, is worth about thirty-nine billion dollars. The house that left is worth more than everything that stayed.Look one column further and the rest of the first question appears in the same frame. The Chinese-flagged gold houses are worth roughly a hundred and eighty billion dollars, four and a half times the whole of what remains under South Africa's flag, and Zijin by itself is worth three times our entire sector and more than Newmont. Endeavour Mining, the largest gold producer in West Africa, run by a former chief executive of Gold Fields, files under a British flag. The continent's gold is being consolidated into market capitalisations denominated almost everywhere except the one country that knows how to refine it.Our great gold houses did not miss the continental rush. They joined it, then redomiciled to New York and London, taking the listing, the tax base and the value with them. The miners followed the gold right off their own continent.EXHIBIT E · THE FRONTIER LOGICVI. Why the rush is happening nowWhy has the world's risk capital converged on some of the most dangerous gold ground on earth at exactly this moment? Three forces meet. The first is the price already described: at those levels, ounces that were never worth digging become worth fighting for and a marginal pit becomes a fortune — while the pullback of a quarter from January's peak now quietly tests which of those marginal ounces were ever really economic. The second is the discovery drought. With no tier-one find in years and the world's easy ground long walked, Africa's under-explored, near-surface, high-grade Birimian belt is one of the last frontiers where a major deposit might still be found and cheaply built, and whoever tolerates the risk inherits it. The third is a divergence in nerve. As Western majors de-risk and pull back, Chinese and Russian actors move in, willing to trade governance and safety for grade and discount.So the frontier is not opening because it became safe. It is being taken because the metal became too valuable to leave, by whoever will bear the danger. That distinction is the hinge of everything that follows. A rush driven by price and tolerated risk produces tonnes. On its own it produces no value retained, no environment protected and no state enriched. Producing the gold and keeping its worth are separate acts, and the continent has mastered the first.Five-thousand-dollar gold does not make the frontier safe. It makes the frontier worth the danger, and hands it to whoever will bear the danger. That is a different thing from doing it right.THE STATE OF THE RUSHVII. The continent on one page.THE FIRST QUESTION, ANSWEREDVIII. The world's gold mine, owned by everyone but its minersAssemble the picture so far. A continent that has quietly become the first gold region on earth. A geology that is shallow, young, and dug as much by hand as by machine. A supply rise that extends the world's plateau while leaving the discovery drought beneath it untouched. A cast of operators in which the listed Western major is retreating, the Chinese acquirer is advancing, the Russian contractor is embedding, the junta is seizing, and the largest workforce of all is informal and, until lately, invisible to the state. And the one set of hands that should have led the consolidation, our own houses, gone abroad and redomiciled with the value in their luggage. The gold is African. Almost nothing else about the rush is.That sets the only question worth asking next. The metal is no South African secret — gold is being pulled out of the ground from Senegal to the Red Sea, and there is no shortage of it on this continent. The scarcity that matters is therefore not a scarcity of gold. It is a scarcity of the machinery that keeps gold's worth once the ounce is out of the ground, and that machinery is where I go looking next.AFRICA IS NOW THE WORLD'S LARGEST GOLD-PRODUCING REGION. IT OWNS ALMOST NONE OF THE VALUE IT DIGS.THE GOLD IS AFRICAN. THE DRILL, THE CAPITAL, THE GUN AND THE VAULT MOSTLY ARE NOT.What follows tracks the metal after it leaves the ground — the gold that is smuggled, the gold that funds wars, the gold the states are now seizing back — and asks the question the rush has been avoiding. Who keeps it?AND WHO KEEPS IT EXHIBIT A · THE VALUE THAT LEAVESIX. More than a tonne a day, goneStart with the figure that should end any argument that Africa's gold problem is a production problem. In a single recent year, at least 435 tonnes of gold left the African continent undeclared — more than a tonne every day — worth, at the time, around thirty-one billion dollars, and far more at today's price. That is no fringe leakage. Between 321 and 474 tonnes of artisanal gold are produced on the continent each year without ever being declared: roughly three-quarters of Africa's entire artisanal output, vanishing from its own books before it can be taxed, banked or counted. Smuggling out of Africa more than doubled in the decade to 2022, and it has kept climbing.Where does it go? In one recent year, nearly eighty per cent of African gold flowed to just three destinations: the United Arab Emirates, around 47 per cent; Switzerland, 21; India, 12. Over the decade to 2022 the UAE alone imported some 2,569 tonnes of undeclared African gold, worth on the order of 115 billion dollars. The pattern is accelerating. In 2024 the UAE took 748 tonnes of African gold, an eighteen-per-cent jump in a single year, making it the world's second-largest gold importer. And the laundering geography gives the whole game away. Countries that barely mine gold are among its largest exporters to Dubai — Togo shipping 52 tonnes, Uganda 31, Rwanda 19 — none of which has the mines to justify it. The metal is born in one country, given a clean passport in a neighbour, and refined in a third. Africa ships out raw doré and buys back somebody else's stamped bar.Three-quarters of the continent's artisanal gold is gone before it is counted. It leaves as African ore and returns as Emirati bullion — taxed, refined and owned somewhere else.The production is African. The value is not.EXHIBIT B · THE GOLD THAT FUNDS THE GUNSX. The most launderable conflict commodity on earthGold's curse is that it is the perfect conflict currency. Melt an ounce and it loses its birth certificate; it is dense in value, accepted everywhere, and impossible to trace once it has passed through a refinery. Nowhere shows this like Sudan. Since civil war broke out in 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, gold has been the war's treasury. The UAE took 29 tonnes directly from Sudan in 2024, up from 17 the year before, with the origin of much of it openly questioned, and far more moved through exit points in Chad, Libya and Egypt — countries that produce little gold of their own. Investigators have tied parts of the trade to networks around the RSF. The gold pays for the war, and the same small set of buyers keeps taking it.Sudan is the sharpest case and far from the only one. In the eastern Congo, gold mined under the eye of armed groups is laundered through Rwanda and Uganda, two modest producers that somehow ship tonnes to Dubai every year. In the Sahel, jihadist groups tax artisanal sites directly for revenue, and the Russian contractors brought in to fight them are paid, in part, in mining rights. Across all of these theatres the buyer of last resort is the same handful of refineries, and the metal does the same work: it finances the violence around the mine. This is the dark underside of the rush. The frontier that four-thousand-dollar gold opened is also a frontier of conflict finance, and the value that should accrue to a state accrues instead to whoever controls the pit and the smuggling route.Melt an ounce and it loses its birth certificate. That is why gold, and not oil, funds Africa's newest wars — and why the same few refineries keep buying it without asking where the diggers went.EXHIBIT C · THE STATE STRIKES BACKXI. Resource nationalism, and the Mali lessonSet against that leakage, the producing states have begun to grab, and the sharpest case is also the most instructive. In Mali, the junta that seized power in 2020 and 2021 rewrote the mining code in 2023, lifting the state's share of projects from 20 to 35 per cent and the tax burden with it. Then it moved on Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto complex, one of the largest high-grade gold systems in the world, about 700,000 ounces a year, roughly 14 per cent of Barrick's global output and close to a tenth of Mali's entire GDP. In January 2025 the state blocked exports and seized about three tonnes of stockpiled gold. It detained senior employees. In June a court placed the complex under a state-appointed administrator; in July military helicopters reportedly lifted a further tonne of bullion off the site. The company's long-serving chief executive departed in September. Production stopped for the better part of a year. In November 2025 the two sides settled: Barrick agreed to pay about 430 million dollars, Mali dropped the charges, freed the detained staff, returned the seized gold, and handed back operational control.Read it without taking a side, because both sides have one. The host state's grievance is real: for decades the carry on African gold ran to foreign shareholders while the ground was hollowed out and the rehabilitation bill was left behind. A government that decides it has been under-paid for its own endowment is not wrong to want more. But seizure and capability are separate things, and that is the lesson. A state can take the gold and still be unable to mine it. When the operator's expertise, capital and market access walk out of the gate, the metal still in the ground becomes a great deal harder to turn into money, which is precisely why the complex eventually needed its operator back. Burkina Faso has travelled the same road, with a new state mining company, a planned 150-tonne refinery, and licences issued on the state's terms. Even stable Ghana is weighing a move from a flat five-per-cent royalty to a sliding scale that could reach twelve. The pendulum has swung hard toward the state. The unanswered question is whether the state can hold and work what it has grabbed.A government can seize the gold and still be unable to mine it. Mali took three tonnes of bullion and a world-class complex, then needed the operator it expelled to make the rest of the ore worth anything. Ownership is not capability.EXHIBIT D · THE BENEFICIATION GAPXII. The continent that mines and does not refineHere is the deepest leak of all, and the one nobody storms a mine to fix. Africa digs the world's gold and refines almost none of it. The downstream of gold — refining, assaying, vaulting, trading, the long financial afterlife of the metal — is where the durable, repeatable margin lives, and almost all of it sits off the continent: in Dubai's twenty-odd refineries and seven thousand precious-metal traders, in Switzerland, in India. A continent producing over a thousand tonnes a year holds, across all 54 of its states, only a bare handful of internationally accredited refineries. The ore leaves raw and the value is added somewhere else.For most of the modern era, exactly one African country broke this pattern, and it is the country I keep returning to. South Africa built the full chain: deep-level mining, on-reef metallurgy, and a refinery in Germiston that became the world's referee, the benchmark against which good delivery is judged. Hold that word — referee — because by the end of this paper it carries the entire remedy. Ghana, the new number one, only opened its first commercial gold refinery in 2024 and is now chasing the certification we have held for generations. That is the asymmetry in one image: the continent that out-produces the planet is still, for the most part, sending its gold abroad to be made into bars it buys back at a markup. Producing the ounce is the cheap half of the business. Keeping it — refining, certifying, vaulting, financing it at home — is the half the continent never built, except in the one place that built it in full.Africa produces more gold than any region on earth and refines a sliver of it. The ounce leaves as ore and returns as a bar stamped somewhere else. Producing gold is the cheap half. Keeping it is the half the continent never built — except once, in South Africa.EXHIBIT E · WHAT DONE RIGHT BEGINS TO LOOK LIKEXIII. The Ghana experiment, measured without flatteryIf the rush has a counter-current, it runs through Accra. In 2025 Ghana created a single state gold board and gave it sole authority to buy, assay and export the country's artisanal gold; it barred foreigners from the local trade; and it began paying small-scale miners up to 98 per cent of the world price to keep them out of the smugglers' hands. The results read like the inverse of the smuggling story. Officially recorded artisanal exports roughly doubled in a year, pushing over ten billion dollars of small-scale gold through legal channels; and the central bank's gold reserves climbed from under nine tonnes in 2023 to about forty by late 2025, a fourfold rise that helped the cedi strengthen and gave the state, for once, a balance-sheet asset minted out of its own mines. Finance ministers from Sierra Leone to Sudan have called it a template.Now the other side, stated plainly, because the critics are not wrong. A single body that regulates, trades and polices the same gold carries a built-in conflict of interest. Much of the export surge is simply four-thousand-dollar gold dragging galamsey into the legal column, and that is arithmetic rather than a triumph of governance. The programme has run real trading losses, over two hundred million dollars in one stretch, and it risks laundering illegally mined, environmentally ruinous gold into clean national reserves. All fair, and all worth pressing. But notice what is not in dispute. A state looked at its own gold, decided it was a national asset rather than a private export, built the machinery to keep it, and is now keeping measurably more of it than before. That is the very experiment I will argue for in the final part of this paper — a state treating its gold as a balance sheet rather than a commodity to be shipped away — being run, imperfectly and in real time, by another African state. The rest of the continent is still arguing about how to find gold. Ghana has started arguing about how to keep it. That is the more advanced argument.Ghana decided its gold was a national balance sheet rather than a private export, and built the machinery to keep it. The machinery is flawed and the critics are right about the flaws. They are arguing about how to keep the gold. Most of the continent is still arguing about how to find it.EXHIBIT F · THE MIRRORXIV. What South Africa sees in the continentNow turn the whole continent into a mirror and stand South Africa in front of it. Everything Africa's gold rush does wrong, the South African model was built to do right. The continent digs by hand; we engineered the deepest mines on earth. The continent smuggles raw doré; we built a refinery the world trusts. The continent's gold is foreign-owned and offshore-banked; ours was mined, refined, listed and financed through a domestic capital market grown on the back of the reef. The rest of the continent is learning, painfully and at gunpoint, that producing gold is worthless without the architecture to keep it. South Africa is the one nation on the continent that built that architecture in full, and then let its output fall by ninety per cent and its capability drain quietly away.That is the cruelty the mirror shows. The rest of Africa is reinventing extraction without capture, pulling the metal and watching the value leave. South Africa solved capture a century ago and is now abandoning it from the other end. The continent has the gold and lacks the chain. South Africa has the chain and is walking away from the gold. Put the two failures side by side and a remedy comes into view — not a private fix for one tired basin, but the answer to the question the whole continent is failing to answer: how does an African state turn gold in the ground into value on its own books? South Africa is uniquely placed to answer it, because it is the only place that ever owned the whole chain from reef to refined bar, and still, for now, remembers how.The continent has the gold and lacks the chain. South Africa has the chain and is abandoning the gold. This whole paper lives in that single sentence — and so does the way out.THE STATE OF VALUE CAPTUREXV. The audit on one page. AND WHO COULD HOLD IT EXHIBIT A · THE REFINERY THAT IS ALREADY HALF-AFRICANXVI. The largest gold refinery ever built, running a quarter emptyA few kilometres from where I write, in the same Germiston I keep returning to, stands the largest gold refinery ever built, and it is running a quarter empty. Rand Refinery was founded in 1920 by the Chamber of Mines for a single reason: to stop South Africa's gold being shipped to London to be refined, and to refine it at home instead. In the century since, it has processed more than fifty thousand tonnes of gold, close to a quarter of all the metal humanity has ever pulled from the ground. It is the only refinery on the entire African continent that carries the accreditation of the London Bullion Market Association: the stamp that lets a bar trade anywhere on earth without being assayed again. And today it runs at roughly three-quarters of capacity, because the South African mines that fed it for a hundred years are doing precisely what this paper began by describing — disappearing.There is a bitter ownership detail here. Rand Refinery is owned by the South African gold houses: AngloGold Ashanti holds the largest stake at 42.4 per cent, alongside Sibanye-Stillwater at 33.15 per cent, with Harmony, DRDGOLD and Gold Fields behind them. Which means the same AngloGold that sold its South African mines, decamped to New York and declared it had outgrown the country still owns the largest share of the refinery it is now leaving to idle. The houses that walked off the continent in the first question are the landlords of the one asset that could win it back. They are letting it run a quarter empty.And yet the idle quarter is already being filled by the rest of the continent, accidentally, mine by closing mine. In 2024, only thirty-nine per cent of the gold Rand Refinery processed came from South Africa. The other sixty-one per cent came from elsewhere in Africa — doré flown in from Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania, sometimes on chartered aircraft. The refinery built to refine South Africa's gold is, by majority, already refining Africa's. Its own chief executive has said the quiet part aloud: capacity is not full, and were deliveries to rise, the plant could step up. The whole of this final part rests on one question. Could that drift — defensive, unplanned, a refinery reaching abroad to replace a vanishing home supply — be turned into a deliberate strategy before the basin that owns it finishes dying? The stakes are commercial rather than civic. A refinery is a throughput machine, and idle capacity is a wound that does not heal on its own. The institution has two endings. It becomes the plant that refines a continent's gold, or it shrinks and dies with the reef that bore it.The same AngloGold that sold its South African mines and decamped to New York still owns the largest share of the refinery it is leaving to idle. The houses that walked off the continent are the landlords of the one asset that could win it back.EXHIBIT B · THE ONE PRODUCT DUBAI CANNOT SELLXVII. Silence is Dubai's product — and Dubai's ceilingTo see what South Africa actually has to offer the continent, look hard at the competitor that beat it. Dubai now handles something like a quarter of the world's gold trade, built from almost nothing in three decades. The second question showed how it did it: it became the destination for the continent's smuggled and undeclared metal, and the United Arab Emirates alone took 748 tonnes of African gold in 2024. It won that flow by asking the fewest questions, rather than by paying more or refining better. Gold arrives in the souk needing only a customs form that says nothing about where it was dug. Mined artisanal metal is routinely booked as recycled scrap, which lets a refinery claim it sources no mined gold at all. For years, only a handful of the Emirates' refineries carried any independent responsible-sourcing accreditation whatsoever.That laxity is Dubai's product. It is also Dubai's ceiling. The same looseness that pulls in the conflict gold of Sudan and the eastern Congo is the thing that bars Dubai's metal from the most demanding corners of the market, and that pressure only climbs. The UAE spent 2022 to 2024 on the Financial Action Task Force's grey list. The OECD, Global Witness and others keep returning the same verdict: self-regulation without hard, independent enforcement is not enough. Western buyers, ESG mandates, central banks obliged to declare the provenance of their reserves — every one of them increasingly needs a bar whose origin can be proven rather than assumed. That is a product Dubai is structurally unable to sell, because to sell it would mean asking the very questions that built its advantage by going unasked.And it is exactly the product Rand Refinery already makes. The LBMA stamp is no decoration. It is a passport: the assurance that a bar's origin was audited, its sourcing tested against the conflict-gold rules, its metal good for delivery in London or Zurich or Singapore with no second look. The continent has precisely one refinery that can confer it. Our moat against Dubai was never going to be price; Dubai will always pay closer to spot and ask less. The moat is trust. In a market drifting — slowly, unevenly, but unmistakably — toward provenance, the refinery that can prove where the gold came from is selling the one thing the smugglers' hub, by its own design, never can.Dubai won the continent's gold by asking the fewest questions. That is its product and its ceiling. The one bar Dubai cannot sell is the bar whose origin is proven. That is the only bar South Africa makes.EXHIBIT C · A REFEREE, NOT A LANDLORDXVIII. The distinction the whole case turns onHere the argument must discipline itself, because the obvious version of it is wrong. The seductive idea is a throughput hub: route the continent's gold through Germiston, refine it, bank it, take the margin. That idea dies on contact with the second question. Resource nationalism is the governing tide of African gold now — Mali seizing Barrick's bullion at gunpoint, Burkina Faso building a state refinery, Ghana barring foreigners from its gold trade and hauling reserves onto its own balance sheet. No government that has just fought to keep its gold at home is going to turn around and ship that hard-won sovereignty to Johannesburg. A South African throughput monopoly is the single model the continent would reject on sight.So the hub cannot be a landlord. It has to be a referee, and I flagged the word deliberately when Rand Refinery first appeared as the world's benchmark. A landlord owns the gold and collects the rent. A referee owns the standard and certifies the play. Let Ghana keep its gold board and its reserves; let Tanzania keep its output; let the eastern producers keep their metal — and let South Africa supply the one thing none of them yet can: accreditation, assay, audited chain of custody, the on-ramp to the London market. States keep custody. South Africa keeps the standard.Framed that way, the nationalism that kills a throughput hub becomes the reason a standards hub works, because it asks no state to surrender the very thing it is fighting to hold. The continent will never make South Africa its landlord. It might let South Africa be its referee.A landlord owns the gold and collects the rent. A referee owns the standard and certifies the play. The continent will never make South Africa its landlord. It might let South Africa be its referee. That is the only hub worth building.EXHIBIT D · THE OBJECTIONS, MET SQUARELYXIX. Four counter-arguments, none of them dodgedA case worth making is one that survives its own counter-arguments, so here are the four that matter. The first: if this is so obvious, why has it not already happened? The refinery has stood for a century and the continent's gold still flees to Dubai. The answer is folded inside the question. Smugglers avoid friction, and accreditation is friction — paperwork, audits, proven origin, the exact things a man moving undeclared doré will cross a border to escape. Dubai's market was engineered to remove that friction; Germiston's depends on it. A provenance hub is a harder thing to build than a no-questions one. That it is harder is no reason it cannot be built. It is the reason it is worth more once it is.The second objection is South Africa's own house, and it is the heaviest. This is a country that throttles capital with exchange controls, that has done real damage to its own capital market, that cannot reliably keep its lights on or its trains running, and whose unaccredited backstreet smelters are themselves part of the smuggling problem the second question described. All true, and none of it waved away. A nation that wants to set the continent's standard has to clear gold faster than Dubai rather than slower; it has to shut the domestic smelters laundering illegally mined metal; it has to make Germiston a place doré wants to land. The friction that ought to be Dubai's weakness is, today, partly ours too. That is an indictment, and it is also a to-do list.The third objection cuts deepest, because it is the argument turned against itself. How can the country abandoning its own gold be trusted to steward everyone else's? This is the hinge of the whole case. The chain outlives the mines. The reef is finite, and I have counted its decline across these papers — but the refinery, the assay houses, the metallurgical skill, the deep Johannesburg capital market that gold built, none of these deplete when the last shaft is sealed. They are the inheritance that survives the ore. Turning them outward to the continent is no betrayal of South Africa's gold story. It is the only way the most valuable thing that story ever built is saved from the slow rust of an abandoned industry — kept working, kept accredited, kept earning, long after the metal that first justified it is gone.The fourth objection is the soberest, and I have put it last because it does the most damage. The addressable gold is nowhere near the whole thousand tonnes, and this is where a serious allocator will press hardest. Strip out what an accredited refinery could never lawfully or commercially touch and the number falls sharply. Mali and Burkina Faso are building state refineries and routing metal through Russian arrangement, which places something on the order of a hundred and fifty tonnes beyond reach by policy alone. Sudan's fifty to ninety tonnes are conflict metal and would fail the standard on the first audit; eastern Congo's informal output sits in the same category. Zijin's Ghanaian and Ivorian assets carry Chinese off-take, and Zijin now has refining ambitions of its own. Ghana's Gold Board is deliberately keeping a growing share of its artisanal flow at home, and Accra opened its first commercial refinery in 2024 precisely so that it need not send metal south.What remains is narrower, and it is worth counting plainly rather than rhetorically: the legitimate large-mine doré of Ghana and Tanzania that is not already committed, the formalising artisanal flows that state boards are dragging into the light, the continent's swelling river of recycled metal, and the doré Rand Refinery already flies in. Call it somewhere between a hundred and fifty and two hundred and fifty tonnes of genuinely contestable clean feedstock. Set that against a plant running a quarter empty and the arithmetic still works, because the plant does not need the continent. It needs enough of the clean half to fill the capacity our dying reef is vacating. The prize is a great deal smaller than the headline tonnage and a great deal larger than the idle capacity, and the clean half is precisely the half a provenance hub is built to win. Anyone who sells this case on the full thousand tonnes will be found out in the first meeting.How can the country abandoning its own gold steward everyone else's? Because the chain outlives the mines. The reef depletes. The refinery, the assay houses, the capital market gold built — these do not. Turning them outward is how they are saved, not spent.EXHIBIT E · FOUR MOVESXX. What turning the drift into a strategy would takeWhat would it actually require to turn this accidental drift into a deliberate strategy? Four moves, in rising order of ambition. The first is logistics, and it is already half-built. Rand Refinery flies doré in from Ghana, the Congo and Tanzania, sometimes by charter aircraft. Make that network routine, fast and price-competitive, so that for a legitimate African mine the accredited refiner in Germiston is simply the easiest place on the continent to send gold. Win on friction, where Dubai wins on the absence of it.The second move is to make formalisation the feedstock. Ghana's gold board pays its small-scale miners up to ninety-eight per cent of the world price to keep them out of the smugglers' hands. Marry that to accreditation and the answer assembles itself: the clean exit that pays the miner near-spot is also the exit that confers a London-good-delivery stamp. The accredited buyer becomes the reason to leave the smuggler — a better price and a passport for the metal, with no appeal to conscience required. South Africa's refinery is the natural accredited off-take for every formalisation scheme the continent stands up.The third move is the hardest to swallow and the most important: become the on-ramp rather than the gatekeeper. The instinct of a moat-holder is to guard the badge. The wiser play is to mentor toward it, helping Accra's new refinery, and the next one after it, reach the LBMA standard instead of hoarding it in Germiston. A continent of accredited refiners, all benchmarked to and assayed against the South African standard, is worth far more to us than one refinery clutching the only badge on the continent. The referee does not win by being the only player on the field. The referee wins by owning the rulebook everyone else plays to.The fourth move is the one entirely within South Africa's own gift: fix the home friction. Shut the unaccredited domestic smelters that feed the smuggling chain. Ease the exchange-control and logistics drag that pushes even legitimate doré toward Dubai. Treat Rand Refinery as strategic national infrastructure rather than the private asset of a few depleting mining houses — the way this country once treated the deep-level mines themselves. Three of these moves are continental. This one is a choice we make alone, and the other three depend on it being made.The accredited buyer becomes the reason to leave the smuggler: a better price and a passport for the metal. That is how a provenance hub beats a no-questions one. Pay more, and ask the right questions.EXHIBIT F · THE MIRROR, ANSWEREDXXI. Who could hold itThree questions, one continent, one shape. The first asked who digs Africa's gold and found the metal everywhere and the diggers foreign. The second asked who keeps it and found the value gone — smuggled, laundered, fought over, refined somewhere else. The last asks who could hold it, and the answer is the smallest and strangest of the three: the one nation on the continent that built the entire chain from reef to good-delivery bar, and the only one that owns the standard the whole world already trusts. The continent has the gold and lacks the chain. South Africa has the chain. The mirror's final image is an instruction rather than an accusation.And it points to a single idea — call it a resource compact. Treat the known endowment as a national asset rather than a private export. Build the machinery to refine, certify, bank and finance the metal at home. License its recovery on terms that keep the value in the country. Argue that for South Africa alone and it sounds parochial. The continent makes it larger: the compact is the template for an entire region that produces the world's gold and keeps almost none of its worth, and South Africa is the only state positioned to supply the missing piece — the chain, which is nowhere else, and not the gold, which is everywhere. The refinery in Germiston is the proof that an African nation can own the whole of gold's value, from the ground to the global market. Running a quarter empty, it is also the proof of how quietly that inheritance can be let go.Who digs it — and the diggers are foreign. Who keeps it — and almost no one does. Who could hold it — the one nation that built the whole chain, and is walking away from it.THE HUB SOUTH AFRICA COULD BEXXII. The case on one page.THE VERDICTXXIII. Use the chain, or lose itThis paper began with a number on a chart — a continent that quietly became the world's first gold region — and it ends with a refinery running a quarter empty. South Africa's advantage was never that its gold was bigger; the first question buried that idea, and the metal is everywhere from Senegal to the Red Sea. The advantage is that it is the only African nation that ever built the architecture to keep gold's value, and the last that still remembers how. That architecture is depreciating in real time, a quarter of it already standing idle, its largest owner gone to New York. It can be turned outward to a continent that needs exactly what it offers, or it can be left to rust beside the mines that built it. Those are the two endings, and there is no third.The choice is narrower than it looks, because the drift has already chosen once on our behalf. The refinery is already majority-African by feedstock. The only open question is whether the country notices what is happening to its own institution in time to make it deliberate — to convert an accident of depletion into a continental strategy — or whether it lets the most valuable thing the gold age ever built go the way of the gold itself: still standing, still capable, and quietly abandoned. The metal was never the rare part. The chain is. South Africa owns the chain. It should not be the last to notice what that is worth..*Dr Duarte da Silva, Capital Markets Strategist • Managing Director, Northbound Processing • Germiston, 2026.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. 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