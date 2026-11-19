The third-generation Audi Q3 arrives in South Africa as Chinese brands fill local showrooms with more screens, features and warranty for the money. Prices start at R814,200, and the 35 TFSI S line tested here costs R904,000. Audi’s answer is quality: a properly premium cabin, a quick dual-screen setup and a quiet, composed drive. The biggest change is the controls, with the indicators and gear selector moved onto new stalks, which takes about a week to get used to. It isn’t the cheapest choice, but for SA buyers weighing badge against features, the Q3 makes a solid case for paying more..By Miles Downard.There is a particular kind of courage required to launch a German compact SUV in South Africa in 2026. Step outside any shopping centre and count how many new Chinese brands have parked there since your last visit. You'll lose count before you find your car keys. Into this melee drives the third-generation Audi Q3, which I first met at the local launch in the Cape in June and have since spent a weeks commuting in and taking on longer trips.The Q3 has always been the sensible Audi, the one you buy when the Q5 feels like showing off and the A3 feels like too little. This new one keeps that brief but works harder on its appearance. A wider grille, slimmer headlights and a crisp shoulder line give it more presence than before. At the back, optional digital OLED tail lights offer four selectable light signatures. That's the automotive equivalent of picking a ringtone, but in a parking garage at night it does look rather good..Stalk marketThe thing everyone talks about first is the stalks, so let's get it over with. Audi has reworked the controls behind the steering wheel. Indicators and wipers now live in a compact pod on the left, and the gear selector has moved to a stalk on the right. That frees up the centre console for storage instead of a gear lever. For the first day I indicated with the confidence of a man trying to unlock a hotel room with the wrong key card. By the end of the week it felt natural, and I'd go as far as saying intuitive. That's what Audi was going for. It's a reminder that "different" and "worse" aren't the same thing, even if they feel identical on a Monday morning in traffic.Inside jobOnce you stop fiddling with stalks, the cabin is where the Q3 earns its badge. The materials are properly premium. The dashboard now has fabric trim and the touchpoints feel like they belong in a more expensive car. Audi's "digital stage" pairs an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit with a curved 12.8-inch touchscreen. It's quick, sharp and easy to navigate, which isn't something you can say about every infotainment system in this segment.It's also practical. The rear bench slides, so the boot grows from 488 litres to 575 litres when you need it, and to 1,386 litres with the seats folded. That covers school runs, golf bags and the occasional emergency trip to the hardware store.On the roadMy test car was the Q3 35 TFSI S line, with the 110kW, 250Nm turbo petrol and the S tronic gearbox. In daily use it's a pleasant companion, the kind of car that makes the commute feel shorter without trying to entertain you on the way. It's quiet, composed and easy to place in traffic. On longer trips it settles into a relaxed cruise and stays there. Nobody will buy one to set lap times, and nobody needs to. It's a well-mannered car, and that's the point..The awkward conversationThen there's the price. The range starts at R814,200, and my S line test car comes in at R904,000. At that money you get a panoramic sunroof, heated sport seats, adaptive cruise control, three-zone climate control and 19-inch wheels. A 5-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan is standard across the range.I don't envy whoever has to price these cars. The Chinese newcomers offer more screens, more features and more warranty for the money, and they keep getting better. But spend time in the Q3 and the difference shows. The build quality, the materials and the general sense that someone thought carefully about how it all works add up to a better product than the majority of that new competition. It's the difference between a suit that fits and one that merely has the right number of buttons..Read more:.Porsche 911 Turbo S: A business-class seat with a rocket strapped to it.Whether it's a better product than its traditional rivals, the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40, is harder to say. They are all very good cars, and the choice probably comes down to which badge already sits in your driveway..VerdictThe new Q3 doesn't reinvent the compact luxury SUV, apart from where your indicator lives. It's a polished, comfortable and well-built car that feels worth its premium, in a market that increasingly asks buyers to justify one. Give the stalks a week and you'll wonder why everyone made a fuss..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.