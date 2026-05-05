Motoring
Chinese BYD changing how South Africans think about electric cars
BYD drives electric vehicle growth in South Africa, overcoming scepticism, affordability barriers, and competition with strong sales momentum.
Key topics:
BYD boosts EV adoption in South Africa despite challenges
Dolphin Surf drives sales with affordable pricing
New rivals like Geely E2 intensify EV competition
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By Hanno Labuschagne