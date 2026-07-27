The Uber app displayed on a mobile phone
The Uber app displayed on a mobile phonePhotographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg
Motoring

Uber's Durban-based African partner says EV demand turbocharged by Iran

Rising fuel prices and lower running costs accelerate Uber's electric vehicle expansion in South Africa despite charging and infrastructure challenges.
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