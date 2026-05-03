Motoring
F1’s gulf gamble unravels as war exposes fragile foundations
From record payouts to sudden cancellations, conflict now challenges sport’s most lucrative frontier
Key topics:
F1 resumes in Miami after Middle East races were canceled
Iran war exposes fragility of F1’s Middle East expansion model
Sports investments face new risk: instability, not just reputation
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Adam Minter