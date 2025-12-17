Motoring
Ford’s $19.5bn EV shock threatens its electric future: Liam Denning
Ford shifts from full EVs to hybrids and EREVs amid $19.5B loss
Key topics:
Ford retreats from battery EVs with a $19.5bn write-down
Pivot to hybrids and EREVs amid weak EV demand and policy shifts
EV strategy uncertainty raises long-term risks for Ford and rivals
By Liam Denning