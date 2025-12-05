Ford’s commercial Ranger derivatives: From Wildtrak luxury to Dropside practicality

Ford knows South Africans love a bakkie, and that every customer needs a different flavour. Some of us need leather seats and 12-inch touchscreens to get through the working day, while others just want to load a few tons of bricks and be on our way. Enter two very different takes on the commercial Ranger. The new Super Cab Wildtrak and the Dropside conversion. One’s a hard-working show pony, the other a purebred workhorse.

Super Cab Wildtrak: Luxury Meets Utility

The big news from Ford is that the Super Cab is now available in Wildtrak trim for the first time. Traditionally, Super Cabs were the awkward middle children of the bakkie world - more versatile than a Single Cab, but without the family-friendly appeal of a Double Cab. With the Wildtrak badge, though, the Super Cab has stepped into the limelight.

Under the bonnet sits Ford’s familiar 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel, producing a meaty 154kW and 500Nm, paired to the 10-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. In practice, this means you get enough grunt to tow the holiday boat and still blast past slow trucks on the N3 without breaking a sweat.

But the real talking point is the cabin. Step inside and you’re met with eight-way power adjustable seats, dual-zone climate control, and Ford’s latest SYNC 4A infotainment system displayed on a portrait-style 12-inch screen. It’s the kind of kit you’d expect in a premium SUV, not a bakkie that can still haul more than 1,000kg in the back.