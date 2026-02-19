Motoring
Motus shifts gears as South Africa’s largest dealer embraces emerging brands
Motus expands its portfolio to tap into growing demand for Chinese and Indian cars
Key topics:
Motus Retail expands brands, adding Haval, Honda, Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra.
Chinese automakers rise fast, overtaking Volkswagen in South Africa sales.
Motus adapts dealerships to capture emerging market, diversifying portfolio.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Adelaide Changole