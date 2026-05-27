Driven: Porsche 911 GTS - The sweet spot gets sharper

Key topics:Hybrid 911 Carrera GTS blends speed with daily usabilityNew T-Hybrid powertrain delivers instant, seamless performancePorsche balances refinement, practicality, and driver engagement.By Miles Downard.A launch drive from Cape Town to Hermanus is a wonderful thing, but it's also a curated thing. Porsche picks the roads, sets the pace, and parks you in front of a nice lunch before you've had time to discover whether the boot swallows a weekend bag or just a wallet. So when the keys to a 911 Carrera GTS arrived for five days of unsupervised custody, the brief was simple: live with it, commute in it, load it up, and find out whether the new T-Hybrid powertrain is as convincing on your own clock as it was on Porsche's.Short answer: yes - and then some.The longer version starts with the engine, because in a 911 it always does. The new 3.6-litre flat-six is a fundamentally different unit from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo it replaces. It's bigger-bored, longer-stroked, and runs a single electric turbocharger instead of two conventional ones. An electric motor slotted into the PDK gearbox adds another 40 kW, and a compact 400-volt battery no bigger than a conventional starter battery ties the whole system together. Combined output: 398 kW and 610 Nm, up 45 kW on its predecessor. More importantly, the way that power arrives has changed. There's no lag, no sudden shove, no awkward handover between electric and combustion. You press, it goes - immediately, linearly, and with a baritone exhaust note that the extra displacement has noticeably enriched. I never once thought about the hybrid system as a system. It simply felt like a very, very good engine with impeccable manners and a short temper when provoked.In daily traffic - Johannesburg's particular brand of gridlocked chaos - the GTS is remarkably civil. The PDK creeps smoothly, the ride on its PASM sports suspension is firm but never punishing, and refinement is genuinely impressive for a car that's had some of its sound insulation deliberately removed. Porsche pitches this as a weight-saving measure; the practical effect is that you hear more of the flat-six at idle, which is hardly a complaint. The new fully digital instrument cluster behind its 12.6-inch curved screen is excellent. You can configure it seven different ways, including a retro five-dial layout with the rev counter at twelve o'clock that would make any 356 owner misty-eyed. The 10.9-inch PCM touchscreen remains the command centre, and while I maintain that Porsche's infotainment is among the best in the business, the real stars are the physical mode switch on the steering wheel and, for the first time in a 911, a proper start button to the left of the column. Small touches, but they sharpen the ritual of driving in a way that another software update never could..Out of town, the GTS reminds you why this badge occupies its particular rung in the 911 hierarchy - above the Carrera's everyday polish, below the GT3's single-minded intensity. Rear-axle steering is now standard, and on faster sweepers it lends the car a composure that borders on telepathic. Turn-in is immediate, mid-corner adjustability is addictive, and the wider 315-section rear tyres supply traction that the old car's rear end could only dream about. The brakes, inherited from the 911 Turbo, are magnificently capable and showed no sign of fade over a spirited mountain pass session. You'd need a track day to trouble them, and even then you'd be waiting a while.A word on practicality, because this is also a R3.5-million daily driver for many buyers. The front boot takes a carry-on and a laptop bag without complaint. Fuel consumption during mixed but enthusiastic driving settled at around 11.5 litres per hundred - not saintly, but entirely reasonable for 398 kW, and fractionally better than I'd have managed in the old car while having considerably less fun. The two-seater configuration is standard now, with the 2+2 layout a no-cost option, and frankly two seats suit the cabin's focused proportions better.If I had to nitpick, the optional ceramic brakes are a steep add for road use, the sports exhaust upgrade is tempting but not essential given how good the standard system sounds, and the options list can inflate the price to eye-watering territory before you've finished your first espresso at the dealership. But these are choices, not flaws.Five days confirmed what the launch hinted at: the 911 Carrera GTS has absorbed its hybrid hardware without surrendering a single gram of its character. It is faster, sharper, more refined, and somehow more 911 than the car it replaces. For the driver who wants one car to do everything - commute, tour, carve a mountain pass, hold its own at a track day - and who has the means to acquire it, the GTS remains the smartest badge in the range. The extra spark, it turns out, is not just literal. It's the whole point..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.