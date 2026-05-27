Driven: Porsche 911 GTS - The sweet spot gets sharper
Motoring

Driven: Porsche 911 GTS - The sweet spot gets sharper

Five days with Porsche’s hybrid 911 Carrera GTS prove sharper performance, everyday usability, and unmistakable 911 character remain.
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