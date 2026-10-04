Porsche 911 Turbo S: A business-class seat with a rocket strapped to it
Author supplied
Motoring

Porsche 911 Turbo S: A business-class seat with a rocket strapped to it

Porsche’s new hybrid 911 Turbo S blends blistering performance with grand-touring comfort.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com