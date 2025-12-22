Porsche Panamera GTS — A masterclass in refined performance

Key topics:

Performance & dynamics: Updated 4.0-litre V8, 0–100 in 3.8s, bespoke GTS chassis tuning and exceptional agility without sacrificing ride comfort.

Design & interior: Purposeful GTS styling, Race-Tex-rich cabin, 18-way sports seats and premium tech with Porsche’s intuitive ergonomics.

Everyday practicality: Four usable seats, generous boot, refined road manners and easy daily drivability despite its high-performance credentials.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up for the BizNews channel here.