Motoring
Ramaphosa says Chinese EV makers to roll out charging network in SA
South Africa finalises EV programme as imports surge and local manufacturing push grows
Key topics:
SA govt finalises EV programme to boost manufacturing and jobs
Chinese firms plan nationwide EV charging rollout via BYD
EV sales surge in SA driven by imports and BYD growth
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