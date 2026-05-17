Ramaphosa says Chinese EV makers to roll out charging network in SA
Motoring

Ramaphosa says Chinese EV makers to roll out charging network in SA

South Africa finalises EV programme as imports surge and local manufacturing push grows
Published on

Key topics:

  • SA govt finalises EV programme to boost manufacturing and jobs

  • Chinese firms plan nationwide EV charging rollout via BYD

  • EV sales surge in SA driven by imports and BYD growth

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